Editorial: Regressive bill on gender rights

The proposed change, which has met with serious opposition, is the disallowing of self-identification and instead imposing a process of medical scrutiny. Generally, the justification offered is plugging leakages in services and misuse of benefits by persons who do not qualify. While self-identification is based on the principle of agency and inclusion, the medical scrutiny stems from distrust and exclusion. And, it clearly goes against the landmark Supreme Court ruling on this issue. The domain of sexuality and sexual minorities is far more complex, and any effort to slot it into boxes decided by the government and its bureaucrats would be counterproductive. In the process, categories like trans men, non-binary people, and others would get excluded and would be deprived of legal rights, benefits and protection. The 2019 Act is more encompassing and inclusive, covering trans men, trans women, persons with intersex variations, genderqueer individuals, besides socio-cultural identities such as kinnar, hijra, aravani and jogta. In contrast, the 2026 Bill tries to restrict it to the latter only.