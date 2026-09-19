Editorial: Reclaiming campus freedom

That India’s position is a notch above completely restricted countries like Afghanistan, Turkiye, Syria, and Zimbabwe is not something to cheer about or find solace in.

The report by Scholars at Risk Network, an international not-for-profit organisation that monitors attacks on higher education, puts the Indian government in the dock and holds it responsible for expanding its "authority over higher education, influencing university governance, leadership appointments, and academic priorities".

The University Grants Commission acquiesced and proactively sought to be a cat’s paw for the government in carrying out its agenda. The report described the statutory organisation as a "primary vehicle for state influence", which led university administrators to take actions that stifled campus discourse, including dismissing faculty members, cancelling academic events, and enforcing new policies restricting student expression.