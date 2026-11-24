But two other issues that adversely affected bilateral ties were Nepal’s response to Beijing’s friendly overtures, including the Belt and Road Initiative, and its raucous contentions with India over maps. In the following years, there were multiple changes in Nepal’s politics, and KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal repeatedly alternated as prime minister.

In a bid to mend ties, the Indian government under Modi adapted to changes at the helm and shifting coalitions, and continued its diplomatic efforts. Fortunately, economic and trade relations, and collaboration in energy and hydropower, helped sustain and cement the relationship.

Following the Gen Z protests, the Rastriya Swatantra Party won a landslide victory in the 2026 general election, and the young rapper-turned-politician Shah became prime minister. Unlike the traditional mainstream parties, which were ideology-driven, the RSP prioritised pragmatic and programmatic governance.

Secondly, Shah was experimenting with new ways of conducting diplomacy, and some of his positions did ruffle feathers in New Delhi. Yet, there was a new window of opportunity for New Delhi to reset ties.

The expectation is that Nepal under Shah, while continuing to adhere to the fundamentals of its foreign policy, might focus more on economic diplomacy, security cooperation and development partnerships. The pillars of the relationship include trade, energy, social sectors, and cross-border infrastructure and connectivity. That is good news for India.

The two countries need to first harmonise ties and use economic diplomacy as a plank on which a durable relationship could be established. Besides building trust, bilateral relations should be based on equality, mutual respect, and shared values and prosperity. That will create space for ironing out diplomatic wrinkles and resolving long-standing bilateral disputes.

Both countries also need to have a common understanding regarding the elephant in the room – namely, China. While respecting Nepal’s autonomy in foreign relations, New Delhi should continue, on a sustained basis, to impress upon Kathmandu its strategic concerns regarding China. The onus will be on both countries to translate the joint vision for a “Viksit Bharat and Samunnat Nepal” into reality through measured steps.