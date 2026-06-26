Editorial: Rank amateurism at Ayodhya temple

Details of the theft indicate that some basic safeguards common to popular temples in south India were not put into place, belying the claims of the UP and central governments that they were building a ‘bhavya Ram mandir’ that would match or surpass the scale of the most popular temples in the country. Not only are pilgrims to Ayodhya justified in feeling betrayed, but this episode also illustrates the point that the political fervour that went into building the temple did not translate into diligence in governing it.

The state and central governments cannot hide behind the ruse that systems at the temple are still evolving since the consecration in January 2024 and that the administration has been caught unawares by pilgrim inflows and donations. They could have learnt from the best practices followed at any number of temples countrywide that receive many more pilgrims without missing a stride.