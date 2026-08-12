Editorial: Ranchi, New Delhi both need to listen

A coalition of job aspirants and student organisations has emerged to project the frustration felt by job aspirants. Its leader Devendra Nath Mahto and several others have been on an indefinite hunger strike since late July. Their demands include cancellation of the contaminated 14th JPSC Preliminary Examination, an independent CBI inquiry, and formal accountability within the recruitment boards. The coalition government in the State, led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has kept up a dialogue with the agitators, ordered an investigation by its Crime Investigation Department (CID), and made 19 arrests linked to the exam leaks.

Additionally, it offered to have the Enforcement Directorate probe financial irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC system and institute a committee of experts from the Indian School of Mines Dhanbad, IIM Ranchi, and XLRI Jamshedpur to suggest systemic reforms. Further, three members of the JPSC have resigned. But the agitators are holding out for a CBI probe, which the government says it cannot recommend due to existing High Court and Supreme Court mandates.