During an interaction at the University of Chicago last week (November 19), Rahul Gandhi was asked by Prof Robert Pape, a prominent critic of Israeli military action in Gaza, whether India’s relationship with Israel restricts New Delhi from playing a larger diplomatic role in West Asia. The Leader of the Opposition did not say whether it does or does not but chose instead to conform to a false equivalence between Hamas and the Israeli state. The Congress leader prefaced his reply with a condemnation of “what happened in October (2023)” which was “absolutely horrible” and went on to “also condemn what Israel has done in Gaza."
This is a classic case of evasion by apportioning blame to both sides of a conflict, ignoring power imbalances, root causes, and disproportionate harm. What happened in October 2023 was a terror attack on civilians and military targets by Hamas and what Israel has done in Gaza is to wreak continuing and ceaseless retribution against the entire population of Gaza, killing 75,000 people so far, at least 35,000 of them children or women, and reducing entire towns and cities to rubble. Rahul Gandhi’s reply drew no distinction between a terror attack and a genocide that has been denounced by the International Court of Justice and several UN bodies and human rights agencies.
As he is a pretender to power in India, Rahul Gandhi’s false equivalence on Gaza has come as a disappointment to progressive sections. But, at the same time, it is likely to give some satisfaction to Israel and its friends in the West that the purported alternative to the very Israel-friendly Narendra Modi is not too far to the left but acceptably middle-of-the-road. However, it would be useful for the Congress leader to realise that prevarication on the Gaza genocide has not served centrist leaders well in several countries.
Labour leader Keir Starmer in the UK, Social Democrat Olof Scholz in Germany, and Democrat Kamala Harrris all sang from the same hymn sheet of prefacing references to Gaza with an explicit condemnation of Hamas, avoiding the genocide label, pretending that Israel was the victim. This was a nod to conventional political wisdom that public opinion continued to tend to the centre. It proved to be a costly error for each of those leaders. During the US presidential election in 2024, Kamala Harris affirmed unconditional military aid to Israel and refused to countenance any mention of a genocide. She lost the support of younger and left-wing voters in several battleground states which contributed to her defeat. In Germany, Scholz cracked down on pro-Palestinian protests and continued arms exports to Israel and led the Social Democratic Party to a historic defeat in the February 2025 election. In the UK, Starmer steered the Labour Party towards a doggedly pro-Israel stance and frittered away his landslide mandate.
At a time when a youth movement is gaining momentum in India, Rahul Gandhi needs to realise that public opinion today demands assertive clarity, not foreign policy fence-sitting. In July 2026, a YouGov poll found that 50% of the British public believe Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza. A poll in the US found that 50% of Democrats and 30% of all adults believe what’s happening in Gaza is a genocide. Worldwide, young people are veering towards leaders who tell it like it is, not politicians of the old school.