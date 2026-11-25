Labour leader Keir Starmer in the UK, Social Democrat Olof Scholz in Germany, and Democrat Kamala Harrris all sang from the same hymn sheet of prefacing references to Gaza with an explicit condemnation of Hamas, avoiding the genocide label, pretending that Israel was the victim. This was a nod to conventional political wisdom that public opinion continued to tend to the centre. It proved to be a costly error for each of those leaders. During the US presidential election in 2024, Kamala Harris affirmed unconditional military aid to Israel and refused to countenance any mention of a genocide. She lost the support of younger and left-wing voters in several battleground states which contributed to her defeat. In Germany, Scholz cracked down on pro-Palestinian protests and continued arms exports to Israel and led the Social Democratic Party to a historic defeat in the February 2025 election. In the UK, Starmer steered the Labour Party towards a doggedly pro-Israel stance and frittered away his landslide mandate.