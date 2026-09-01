Editorial: Putting public health first

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) kept dragging its feet on the court’s advice regarding the introduction of FoP labels. Things came to such a sorry pass that the court had to ask if the regulator was succumbing to industry pressure.

On the face of it, the proposed FoP label appears to be a step in the right direction, though consumer activists might want some tweaks or improvements. The interpretative FoP warning label helps consumers figure out if packaged food contains high levels of certain nutrients linked to health risks.

The label will be a red hexagon with names of nutrients that exceed the limits set in the 2024 dietary guidelines of the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition. In the proposed method, food packets must carry warnings if they contain any two or more of the three target ingredients – namely, added saturated fat, added sugar and salt.