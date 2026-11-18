It’s rare for libraries to figure in the news. But two controversies, one exposing the procurement of fraudulent AI-generated books in Tamil Nadu and another bringing to light the botched relocation of the Central Secretariat Library (CSL) in New Delhi, have brought a forgotten public service back to the fore—not in a good way, unfortunately. In fact, it is distressing to note that while the Internet may have elbowed libraries to the sidelines, its hydra-headed off-spring, artificial intelligence, has quite managed to find a home in them—again, not in a good way.
In Tamil Nadu, the scandal came to light after writer Perumal Murugan detected suspicious titles in the stacks of the Periyar Arivulagam library in Coimbatore. Most of them were AI-generated tomes by fictional authors with fictitious content containing bizarre errors, including totally made-up kings, poets and scholars. They had fake or invalid ISBN numbers. The economist Jean Dreze has reported that a book stating him to be the author was, in fact, fake.
Investigations by the DVAC found that several public libraries across the State had been similarly wormed into. The government’s statewide audit unearthed over 70,000 questionable titles. It seems to have been a classic procurement scam with exorbitant prices paid for faulty and fake goods.
The elaborate book procurement process seems to have been bypassed or short-circuited. While the corruption part of the scandal is serious enough, what should be worrisome to policymakers is the damage fraudulent AI-generated content can do to our knowledge systems if ushered in unrefereed. Not only must acquisition processes be free of corruption, books and documents chosen for knowledge preservation and dissemination must be scrupulously vetted for veracity.
Modern governance treats libraries, archives and other knowledge repositories as an incongruity in the Internet age, starving them of funding and provisioning them poorly. The case of the 135-year-old CSL, a central government library housing over 8.5 lakh volumes and rare records, illustrates the Union government’s disregard for knowledge. The institution was to be moved from its longtime home in Shastri Bhawan to new premises. The Supreme Court stepped in to temporarily stay the relocation of books after it was reported that over two lakh invaluable volumes were stored in an atrocious condition in a temporary facility.
Truth to tell, libraries have never been high on the governments’ list of priorities. Funding, bar some iconic institutions, has always been miserly. Some years ago, the national per capita expenditure on public libraries was estimated to be a laughable Rs 11.62, with some states like Bihar (Rs 0.41) and Jharkhand (Rs 0.15) spending ridiculously little while their youth flock to cramped study centres. Only 20 states (including all the southern states) have legislations mandating public funding of libraries, but most of them delegate the function to the forever parlous municipalities, which do levy a library cess on property tax but do not pass on the proceeds to libraries.
The library scandal in Tamil Nadu and the neglect of CSL should serve as a wake-up call for all governments to clear the cobwebs around their library mandates, audit collections and scrub procurement processes clean. Libraries are a public service as important as public health and must not be abandoned to AI, the Internet, or corrupt functionaries.