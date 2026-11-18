Investigations by the DVAC found that several public libraries across the State had been similarly wormed into. The government’s statewide audit unearthed over 70,000 questionable titles. It seems to have been a classic procurement scam with exorbitant prices paid for faulty and fake goods.

The elaborate book procurement process seems to have been bypassed or short-circuited. While the corruption part of the scandal is serious enough, what should be worrisome to policymakers is the damage fraudulent AI-generated content can do to our knowledge systems if ushered in unrefereed. Not only must acquisition processes be free of corruption, books and documents chosen for knowledge preservation and dissemination must be scrupulously vetted for veracity.



Modern governance treats libraries, archives and other knowledge repositories as an incongruity in the Internet age, starving them of funding and provisioning them poorly. The case of the 135-year-old CSL, a central government library housing over 8.5 lakh volumes and rare records, illustrates the Union government’s disregard for knowledge. The institution was to be moved from its longtime home in Shastri Bhawan to new premises. The Supreme Court stepped in to temporarily stay the relocation of books after it was reported that over two lakh invaluable volumes were stored in an atrocious condition in a temporary facility.