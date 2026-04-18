Editorial: Powering India's atomic future

It is a first and very crucial step in which a nuclear reactor can sustain a fission chain reaction on its own while complying with critical safety requirements.

However, more work needs to be done before it is ready to generate electricity.

Nevertheless, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly said, it is a historic milestone which reflects the country’s commitment to clean energy and self-reliance.

That the technology development and design of PFBR was done indigenously by an army of scientists, engineers and industry partners is the icing on the cake.

Two agencies which deserve the laurels are Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) for the design and Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI) for the construction.

The significance lies in the fact that it is a part of the country’s long-term nuclear power strategy involving the use of advanced fuel technologies.

Fast breeder reactors produce more nuclear fuel than they consume and therefore are more advanced compared to conventional reactors. Besides Russia and China, India is one of the few countries in the world pursuing technically complex PFBRs.