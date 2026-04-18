Editorial: Powering India's atomic future

India’s nuclear power sector received a shot in the arm with the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu achieving first criticality.
It is a first and very crucial step in which a nuclear reactor can sustain a fission chain reaction on its own while complying with critical safety requirements.
However, more work needs to be done before it is ready to generate electricity.
Nevertheless, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly said, it is a historic milestone which reflects the country’s commitment to clean energy and self-reliance.
That the technology development and design of PFBR was done indigenously by an army of scientists, engineers and industry partners is the icing on the cake.
Two agencies which deserve the laurels are Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) for the design and Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI) for the construction.
The significance lies in the fact that it is a part of the country’s long-term nuclear power strategy involving the use of advanced fuel technologies.
Fast breeder reactors produce more nuclear fuel than they consume and therefore are more advanced compared to conventional reactors. Besides Russia and China, India is one of the few countries in the world pursuing technically complex PFBRs.
The country has limited uranium reserves and abundant thorium reserves. The FBR technology will eventually lead to the use of thorium in the long run.
The prototype with a capacity of 500 MWe (megawatts electrical) has a few intermediate steps to complete before it can be connected to the grid for the generation and distribution of electricity for households and industrial units.
Given the nature of the source of energy and its hazard potential, extensive testing needs to be done.
The gradual, systematic, step-by-step increase of power output, called phased power ascension, has to be achieved, and at every stage, rigorous testing needs to be conducted.
Once the prototype meets all requirements, the government will go for building FBRs of larger capacity at Kalpakkam and other sites.
Though it does not dim the achievements, the long gestation period and inordinate delays have been a major cause of concern. The project, which was kick-started in 2004, has been delayed by over a decade and a half.
A number of reasons were cited for the delays, be it revision in safety norms necessitated by concerns following the Fukushima incident in Japan, bottlenecks in sourcing components from within the country, or developing complex cooling technology, which requires high-level engineering precision.
Sadly, even high-profile and critical projects of national importance face obstacles in terms of land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected population, and getting necessary clearances swiftly.
Not surprisingly, contractors responsible for executing works complain of a shortage of skilled manpower and financial crunch. Comprehensive radioactive waste management, which must be rigorously complied with, can also slow down the pace of work.
However, there cannot be any shortcuts in this regard.
The development and deployment of next-generation nuclear reactors were dependent on the success of PFBR.
Now that the first step has been cleared, the agencies concerned need to expedite it so that the proposed four more reactors can meet the deadlines.