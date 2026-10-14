Editorial: Power supply at a premium

While the terms for daytime supply are more moderate, this peak rate, meant to manage the evening surge in demand, is the highest paid by a State-run utility.

Understandably, this has invited political brickbats, especially because the TVK and its leader Chief Minister had criticised the then DMK government for paying Rs 20/unit.

With the normal onset of the northeast monsoon a couple of days away, the anticipated dip in temperatures, and consequently in the demand for electricity, has not happened this year. Power demand has remained at unprecedented levels this October, exceeding 20,000 MW compared to 17,000 MW last year.

With temperatures mimicking summer, demand this week has been reminiscent of the peak of 21,724 MW recorded on July 15 in the midst of a heat wave. With wind power generation plummeting at this very time, from the normal capacity of 3,000 MW to a negligible 10 MW, the State is facing a peak-hour shortfall of about 1,000 MW.