Editorial: Poll verdicts a mixed bag

On the predictable side, Kerala oscillated back to the United Democratic Front (UDF) after two terms by the Left Democratic Front (LDF). And in deeply-polarised Assam, the anti-Muslim hate rule of the BJP led by Himanta Biswa Sarma was given a third term in office. In Puducherry, the National Democratic Alliance led by the All India N.R. Congress is set to retain power, as expected.

The most interesting, intriguing and significant of these verdicts is the one in Tamil Nadu. Film star Vijay’s first-time feat is justifiably being compared to MGR’s victory leading the AIADMK in 1977 and N T Rama Rao’s victory leading the TDP in Andhra Pradesh in 1983, both of which foretold huge changes in Indian politics. MGR’s win settled Tamil Nadu into a Dravidian binary in which the DMK and AIADMK had it all to themselves, with the Congress reduced to a makeweight.