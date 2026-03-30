Editorial: Perfect storm ahead for farmers

The Department of Fertilisers maintains that India currently has "formidable” buffer stocks to insulate farmers from immediate global shocks. Total fertiliser reserves are said to be about 18 million metric tonnes (MT), 36.6% more than last year. It has rushed to tie up contracts for 8.6 million MT from alternative suppliers like Russia and Morocco. As for domestic production, it issued an order last week placing the fertiliser sector in the priority list for LNG supply, under which plants are guaranteed at least 70% of their average LNG consumption to maintain operations. To shield farmers from cost increases, it has indicated willingness to increase the subsidy bill by up to Rs 25,000 crore.

Increasing domestic production, broad-basing suppliers — both of fertilisers and LNG — and prioritising gas allocations are all necessary measures in the face of this perfect storm. But it is also a time to start seriously implementing the recommendations of agriculture experts to optimise fertiliser use, switch to alternative nutrient regimes and adopt more efficient cropping patterns.