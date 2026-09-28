Editorial: Penalties for abandoning pets

Abandoned unlicensed pets would be considerably higher, which these penalties might not cover because their owners would be harder to trace. The GCC reported to the Madras High Court in 2024 that there are an estimated 1.80 lakh street dogs across its 15 zones, 73% of them unsterilised. Considering that street dogs are vastly more in number than licensed pets, and abandoned pets are a small proportion of that subset, the GCC’s penalties are likely to act as a deterrent to irresponsible owners but make only a small dent on the wider public health problem posed by street dogs. Therefore, to be more impactful, GCC needs to increase the sterilisation rate in zones where the street dog population is high, but sterilisation is low.Penalties for abandoning pets are a natural next step after introducing mandatory microchipping at the licensing stage. GCC is among the first municipalities in India to take that step. It is to be hoped that implementation will be strict. In countries where such penalties have been imposed, no exceptions are allowed; in Singapore, the penalties are stiff, and there is the threat of a prison sentence to boot. As a pioneer in this initiative, Chennai has the opportunity to demonstrate the efficiency of its design. It is common for municipalities in India to announce civic penalties with much fanfare but chicken out on enforcement. Anti-littering fines are an example of such fiats without serious intent. Dehradun, for instance, announced penalties for pet abandonment earlier this year but went overboard by adding on more unimplementable mandates. It made it compulsory for residential welfare societies to keep a record of pet owners and limited the number of pets that can be kept to four. To get the best results, Chennai needs to keep the penalties simple, enforce them firmly, and concurrently step up its vaccination and sterilisation drives.