Editorial: Passport puzzle to citizenship proof

If there is one thing that can be said conclusively, it is that the BJP has been accused of politicising the issue of citizenship, and its critics allege that it is being done to reap political gains through polarisation. The Bangladeshi immigrants and subsequent Rohingya refugee issue is a complex, decades-long matter, and the causes are linked to economic deprivation caused by conflict or environmental degradation. In fact, steps to identify and expel undocumented migrants were initiated by the UPA government, and the updation of the NRC was monitored by the Supreme Court. The BJP made it a Bangladeshi Muslim infiltration issue and weaponised it with divisive political and electoral rhetoric, while administrative actions relating to detention and deportation fell short of international norms.

In recent times, the Election Commission’s controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was variously interpreted as a ruse or a subterfuge as it brought citizenship within its ambit. Earlier, revisions were usually limited to removing duplicate or deceased voters or correcting errors, as the percentage of undocumented immigrants was too minuscule to warrant large-scale revision, and the EC was deemed inadequate and therefore inappropriate for it. The Supreme Court approved the EC’s power to examine citizenship limited to electoral eligibility and emphasised that the final determination would be made by authorities under the Citizenship Act. The SIR, intentionally or otherwise, played a part in further complicating the issue.