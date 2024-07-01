Editorial: Parity principle

Last week, Foxconn, the makers of Apple’s iPhone informed the government that 25 per cent of its new hires are married women and that its safety regulations, which require all employees to avoid wearing metal irrespective of gender or religion, is not discriminatory. The note was shared with the government after the release of a report that said married women were not being considered for work at the plant. The story ran contrary to the employment demographic reported by the factory which said it currently has about 70 per cent women and 30 per cent men staffers, making it the largest factory for women workers in India.

While the factory’s side paints an encouraging picture of diversity in the state’s private workforce, it has raised concerns regarding the female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), pan-India. As per the Periodic Labour Force Survey Report 2022-23 released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation last October, the female LFPR in the country has improved significantly by 4.2 percentage points to 37.0% in 2023. However, it’s important to assess these improvements against the backdrop of the workforce participation of men. The India Employment Report, 2024, released by the Institute for Human Development and the International Labour Organization, inform us that our female LFPR is significantly lower when compared to their male counterparts, which was pegged at pegged at 78.5%

The global average for female LFPR rate is 49, according to the World Bank figures. This means there is an almost 50-50 division of labour, as far as the international workforce is concerned. So, what really is fuelling this shortcoming in female employment in India? Is it due to unavailability of jobs ‘specifically suited’ to women, if at all there are classifications of professions like that, in this age? Or are we dealing with a problem of cultural bias — compelling women to drop out of the workforce, in the event of starting a family, raising children, or even caring for the elderly? While these factors are to be considered, there are other determinants too.

An insightful study put together by the think tank India Development Review (IDR), says that gender discrimination on the work front is reinforced by the more than 150 laws prohibiting or limiting the employment of women in certain industries. These include companies involved in the generation of petroleum, manufacturing of products such as oils and rechargeable batteries, and surprisingly in establishments selling or serving liquor — especially during night-time. The IDR report goes on to say that there are as many as 24 states with legislation limiting women’s participation in various kinds of factory operations. Many governments have often relied on the argument that such regulations are needed to prevent episodes of sexual violence and protect women women from the physical dangers of longer working hours.

It’s interesting to note that since the year 2022, no state in the country has relaxed any restrictions on women’s employment in ‘dangerous’ jobs. There are processes where women are prohibited from participation. These include glass manufacturing, and the processing of oils and fats, the latter of which is in effect in Tamil Nadu as well. The compensation in such roles is generally higher. The focus of the government and the industry should be towards creating conducive, safe and sensitive workspaces where both men and women can work in tandem, without the burden of moral policing or societal taboo.