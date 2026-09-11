Editorial: Our celibate men at the Eiffel Tower

Critics in India who are disappointed that their country’s ‘image’ has been tarnished by an order of monks practising their celibacy in a foreign land are missing the point, however. A nation of 1.5 billion is hardly likely to be taken seriously when it makes a case for abstinence. The issue is not only that Indian misogyny has been paraded on the world stage, or even that offence has been caused to French women. The issue ought also to be that India practices its misogyny, casually and in plain sight with the approval of all society, towards any women at all, and that it remains enshrined in all religious orders and social institutions at home. The women of the Eiffel Tower are right to protest about being asked to make themselves invisible to chaste men, but what of Indian women who have historically and forever been made to hide in the cloisters while men ruled from the temple?