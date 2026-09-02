Editorial: Our casual practice of caste

Indeed, political parties in India perform purification rituals as a matter of course. It is common to see supporters of a political party wash the statue of a hero with water or milk after it was ‘desecrated’ by opponents. This casual practice of symbols and customs that are redolent of ritual untouchability gives the lie to the Indian state’s protestations that it has low tolerance for varna prejudice. The fact that such practices are considered a legitimate tool of politics, and are employed by the whole spectrum of parties, underscores the fact that prejudice remains lodged in our political culture and expresses itself in codified forms, which the subject of the insult perceives but its perpetrator can always deny by feigning injured innocence or righteous indignation.

A fortnight after the insult to Kharge, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) issued its latest findings on India pointing out poor treatment of “ethnic and ethno-religious groups, indigenous and tribal peoples, including Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, particularly Dalits, and non-citizens”, citing racially motivated violence, excessive use of force, extrajudicial killings, detention without due process, torture, ill-treatment and sexual violence against them.