Editorial: Our build and scoot infra model

We stand second from the bottom, 176 out of 177, on 47 indicators relating to environmental health, ecosystem vitality and climate change mitigation. The index is refreshed every two years. We were 176th among 180 countries in 2024 and 180th in 2022.

Obviously, for things to have descended to such depths, the environment as a priority must figure way down the agenda of central as well as state governments.

A rash of recent occurrences attests to systemic disregard, each the outcome of environmental concerns being abandoned to the elements. The deadly mudslip at the entrance of an under-construction tunnel at Kalladi in Wayanad district of Kerala on July 7 is a textbook case of infrastructure contractors paying no heed to environmental issues in landslide-prone terrain.

A mountain of excavated rubble became turgid in the rain, disintegrated and slid down a 20-degree slope, killing eight construction workers. There was mismanagement at several levels: The debris ought never to have been allowed to pile up 100 feet high; the site was not monitored during the recent spell of rain; and standing orders to clear the rubble were ignored.