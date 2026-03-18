Editorial: Oscars on the wane

There were the usual nods to liberal tropes: a good few honours went to non-white or foreign artistes; host Conan O’Brien’s muted opening monologue celebrated multiculturalism, referenced the Epstein scandal, and ended with a call for ‘optimism’. But there was an unmistakable feel of a war going on out there. The event itself took place amid tight security, occasioned by recent attacks on Jewish institutions in two US cities, but also by the antipathy white nationalist America feels towards ‘woke’ liberal cultural bastions.

There were few strong political statements by honorees or presenters, one of note being Javier Bardem’s support for Palestine. Even that was accompanied by typical careerist hypocrisy. His co-presenter Priyanka Chopra, who hops onto easy liberal bandwagons in the West but keeps to the right side of fascism at home, nodded sagely while her Spanish companion expressed himself unequivocally. The award winners reflected white liberal America’s current engagements. The politically infused action-comedy One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, dominated the show with six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Black artiste Michael B Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners, reflecting America’s enduring fascination for vampire themes.