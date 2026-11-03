Editorial: Oppn campaign tests waters

The BJP, which dominated the political landscape for over a decade with a vice-like grip on institutions, media, and public imagination, now finds itself in a defensive and reactive mode. It is in a bind, unable to seize the initiative. The ruling party appears out of its depth against a resurgent opposition and mounting discontent over governance. Yet, it still holds sway over sizeable sections of society, as shown by its recent MLC election victories across four key states.

In recent months, there has been a perceptible disenchantment and disillusionment among many general voters who are not aligned to any one party. The drifting away of these floater voters and their gravitating towards the idea of a political alternative at the Centre and in many BJP-ruled states is a major concern for the ruling party. Its time-tested playbook included Hindutva and religious polarisation, countering opposition through ridicule and insinuations and aggressive propaganda about its questionable achievements. The playbook not only brought the party to power in 2014 but helped it win in subsequent elections. Now, that strategy is apparently not working at different levels. The party seems either unable to read the room or has lost its ability to change its strategy and tactics, let alone reinvent and reimagine its course.

Neither the Opposition nor the ruling party can retreat or step back from this collision course and look for common ground. Conciliation through dialogue is not in the BJP’s DNA. Having tasted blood after years, the opposition is likely to remain unrelenting. The cycle of stalemate and escalation is set to continue for now.