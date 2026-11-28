In the past six years, the state’s political landscape has changed considerably. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power, while in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections the BJP, on its own strength, could not win a single seat and the SAD managed just one.

In the last couple of years, the BJP has been facing a credibility and popularity crisis, especially since the 2026 Gen Z protests over NEET and the broad-based protests against the Election Commission’s flawed Special Intensive Revision.

The SAD, too, is not on a strong footing, mired as it is in factionalism and fragmentation. On top of it, memories of its governance record continue to linger in people’s minds.

Home Minister Amit Shah’s bid to make the drugs problem an election issue would remind people not only of the SAD-BJP alliance’s failure to act against it when in power but also of the Opposition’s charges that their leaders and workers were complicit in drug trafficking.

Similarly, it is not clear if the state’s farmers, a considerably powerful lobby and politically important electoral constituency, are ready to forgive the BJP for the farm laws and accept its promises of “restoring Punjab’s prosperity, making the state drug-free, eliminating the problems faced by farmers at their roots”.

And then there is the Captain Amarinder Singh factor. His presence at the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s book was as conspicuous as his absence from the BJP-SAD press conference addressed by the BJP’s election mastermind and strategist Amit Shah, the party’s national president Nitin Nabin and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.