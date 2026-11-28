CHENNAI: The coming together of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to jointly fight the 2027 Assembly elections appears to be a tacit acknowledgement that pragmatic electoral calculations trump political or ideological fidelity.
The two parted ways over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial farm laws, which he was eventually forced to repeal following a protracted farmers’ protest.
The 24-year pre-poll alliance, considered one of the most durable partnerships, came apart in 2020 when the Akali Dal quit, shaken by the groundswell of resistance and the political wind blowing against the BJP.
Whether or not the Sikh-centric party truly believed that the farm laws were inimical to farmers’ interests, it was clearly unhappy with the Modi government’s stubbornness and insensitivity, and especially bothered by the optics and political repercussions.
The two parties fought the 2022 Assembly elections and the 2024 parliamentary elections separately, and the outcome proved dismal for both.
In the past six years, the state’s political landscape has changed considerably. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power, while in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections the BJP, on its own strength, could not win a single seat and the SAD managed just one.
In the last couple of years, the BJP has been facing a credibility and popularity crisis, especially since the 2026 Gen Z protests over NEET and the broad-based protests against the Election Commission’s flawed Special Intensive Revision.
The SAD, too, is not on a strong footing, mired as it is in factionalism and fragmentation. On top of it, memories of its governance record continue to linger in people’s minds.
Home Minister Amit Shah’s bid to make the drugs problem an election issue would remind people not only of the SAD-BJP alliance’s failure to act against it when in power but also of the Opposition’s charges that their leaders and workers were complicit in drug trafficking.
Similarly, it is not clear if the state’s farmers, a considerably powerful lobby and politically important electoral constituency, are ready to forgive the BJP for the farm laws and accept its promises of “restoring Punjab’s prosperity, making the state drug-free, eliminating the problems faced by farmers at their roots”.
And then there is the Captain Amarinder Singh factor. His presence at the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s book was as conspicuous as his absence from the BJP-SAD press conference addressed by the BJP’s election mastermind and strategist Amit Shah, the party’s national president Nitin Nabin and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Tongues are wagging in the corridors of power and media circles, and only closer to the elections will it be known whether this is much ado about nothing or there is more to it than meets the eye.
It seems to be a win-win deal. The BJP has everything to gain from it. With all its political and ideological baggage, and its support limited to a few pockets and sections of society, the BJP can gain by riding on the SAD’s coat-tails. For the SAD, the alliance arithmetic, with a combined vote share higher than the individual shares of the AAP and the Congress, will improve the odds of winning and give the Badal heir apparent a shot at the coveted chief minister’s chair.