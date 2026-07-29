Editorial: NTA needs overhaul, not repairs

There have been several exam integrity failures such as the NEET paper leaks of 2024 and 2026, recurring technical glitches, poor infrastructure, leaky logistics, and opaque functioning.

These are all problems for which the present committee led by Nandan Nilekani can be expected to suggest capable fixes but what about concerns that NTA exams handicap students from State boards of education, or the criticism of central universities that scores based on multiple choice questions are not appropriate for assessing analytical ability?

Considering the rich and varied experience of the members of this committee, the limited mandate allowed to it is rather piquant. It is apparent that the panel is expected to aid the Union government’s ongoing bid to control all aspects of education, particularly admission to institutes of higher education. Its leader, Nilekani is the architect of India’s centralised digitalisation.

Former ISRO chairman S Somanath and IIT-Madras director V Kamakoti are supporters of traditional Indian knowledge systems; Tapan Deka is a former chief of the Intelligence Bureau—although it’s not clear how his inputs might be relevant to the subject at hand; and Anita Karwal is a former chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education. The composition suggests further centralised control, not reform for equity.

This was a lost opportunity to assess the NTA’s performance from a socioeconomic and federal point of view. The findings of the AK Rajan Committee appointed by the Tamil Nadu government in 2021 to examine the impact of NEET would have been useful to consider at this juncture. That committee found that rural students’ share of admissions to government medical colleges fell from 61.5% before NEET to 49.91% after. Conversely, urban students’ share rose from 38.55% to 50.09%.

Tamil-medium students’ share of medical admissions fell from 14.88% in 2016-17 to just 1.6-3.27% post-NEET, and English-medium students' share rose to 98%.

Because such inequities will eventually find their way into medical practice and distance healthcare from the poor, a systemic intervention was called for at this juncture. Unfortunately, the central government is sold on technical fixes rather than equity concerns.