Editorial: Now for normal policing in Bastar

With the Naxalites removed as an obstacle, the state believes development can now proceed with pace in the LWE-affected districts. As the Home Minister said, roads and mobile telephone towers and hospitals have to be built, and per capita incomes have to be raised. But the more immediate and more difficult task is to persuade the police to return to lawful law enforcement without the protective shield of impunity that they have had until now.

Internationally, wherever insurgencies have been beaten back through extra-judicial means, police did not voluntarily stand down from using non-legal methods once the war was over. This led to continued human rights abuses and a collapse of the civil order in those areas. When security agencies are allowed to operate with impunity, normal law enforcement stands compromised for a long time. In countries like Mexico, deployment of the military for policing segued into a reign of terror by local units and complaints of police excesses rose tenfold. In the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte indulged the police during his ‘war on drugs’, which later transitioned into summary killings of suspects and systematic falsification of police reports.