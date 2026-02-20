Editorial: Not the time to go to Israel

It has been announced in Jerusalem, but not New Delhi, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel on February 25-26.

It was Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu who, on February 15, first broke the news of a prospective Modi visit while speaking at a conference of American Jewish Organisations.

Media reports quoting ‘official sources’ have since then been purveying details of the trip, which include an address to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset.

Although a week has passed, neither the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) nor the Prime Minister’s Office has issued a communique.

The What’s New section of the MEA website lists no upcoming outbound plans by PM Modi.