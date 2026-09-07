Editorial: Not Nepal's problem alone

The burden cannot be Nepal’s alone. This was a textbook climate change disaster. The glacial collapse in the Himalayas and the resulting flash floods constitute indisputable evidence of global warming. No local cause triggered the disaster; no local effort will mitigate its aftermath.

It is entirely justifiable, therefore, that Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal is making a case for his country to be compensated for this disaster, upholding the principle of global accountability for global warming. Khanal is arguing that the world’s three biggest greenhouse gas emitters — China, the US, and India — have a ‘moral liability’ for the devastation caused by the flash floods. Indeed, the three countries account for 50% of the total global emissions annually. Even if one took a historical reckoning of emissions since 1850, these three countries would rank, together with the European Union, at the top of the table. Compared to them, Nepal’s share of emissions would be negligible. Why, Khanal asks, must Nepal bear the consequences of a calamity it had no part in precipitating?