Editorial: No jobs for our grads

The findings of the study indicate that the window of India’s demographic opportunity will begin to close in a mere four years as the share of working-age people in the overall population starts to decline. If policymakers do not wake up, we will have effectively squandered the advantage of having a large cohort in the 15–29 age group, about one-third of the working-age population.

The main conclusion of the study is that India invested heavily in the expansion of education but gave little attention to its graduates’ transition to employment. Only a small proportion of them (7% of male grads) are able to land a stable salaried job within a year of emerging from college.

No less than 1.1 crore youth out of 6.3 crore are jobless in India. Unemployment in the age groups 15–25 and 25-29 is at 40% and 20%, respectively. These levels have been consistently high since the 1980s, implying that policy has neglected the employment end of the spectrum while promoting education. Some 67% of unemployed youth today are graduates, a level that is twice what it used to be.