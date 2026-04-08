Editorial: No checks on Himanta’s hate

Throughout the campaign, Sarma has given free rein to this tongue and announced his ill intentions as the agenda for the next term. His preferred word for Muslims is ‘miya,’ a street usage with a derogatory sense. Over and over, at public rallies and official events, he has declared “my job is to make the miya people suffer,” and to “break the backbone of the miyas.”

Furthermore, speaking as chief minister as well as election campaigner, he has canvassed for an economic boycott of Muslims, which, had the referee been a fair one, would have ensured his disqualification right there. At one official event, he urged reporters, “If a miya rickshaw puller asks for Rs 5, give him only Rs 4”.

Then, crossing all red lines, but not the limits of ECI’s tolerance, his image was used in a video shared by the Assam BJP’s social media handle, depicting him firing a gun at two Muslim men with captions reading "No mercy".