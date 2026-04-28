Editorial: Niti Aayog’s new dawn

Two major issues faced by Niti Aayog were dealing with federalism and operating in an environment where plurality and dissenting views were not encouraged and sometimes even suppressed. Despite political rhetoric, the BJP was perceived to be a party that believed in the concentration of power in the Centre and often at the cost of the states. In such a scenario, the Aayog’s talk about cooperative federalism and competitive federalism was viewed with considerable scepticism. Secondly, the BJP is often accused of being intolerant of contrarian views, dissenting opinions, and non-conformist perspectives, and in the process, authentic and credible data becomes scarce, and its integrity tends to be compromised. In such a scenario, policymaking space could end up in an echo chamber with the attendant confirmation bias. To make matters worse, there is a certain opacity with regard to the actual process of policymaking and legislation at the Centre. In this context, it would be unrealistic to expect the new team to usher in any significant structural or transformational changes. The least the political establishment could do is to give it some more autonomy and a transparent and relatively better-structured and empowered mechanism for implementing its policies and prescriptions.