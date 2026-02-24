Editorial: Next stop Chennai RRTS

The 82-km Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, built at Rs 12,930 crore, has had its share of delays caused by bottlenecks, petty politics, and ensuing litigation. From cabinet approval in 2019 to final commissioning in February this year, the project took about seven years, while the average gestation period should have been nearly half of that.

Despite that, it is a major achievement given the fact that many central government infrastructure projects experience inordinate delays and consequent cost overruns. Another significant aspect is the seamless integration that enables the dual use of the corridor, as Metro services will also operate on the same RRTS infrastructure between Meerut South and Modipuram.