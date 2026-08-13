Editorial: Need better govt hospitals, not quick fixes

It is important to understand the reality. The quality of treatment offered by doctors and the success rate or clinical outcomes in government hospitals for many types of cases will be on par with the private hospitals. But the overcrowding, the wait time, the generally below par hygiene in wards and rooms, retail corruption, and the attitude of some staff members in a majority of government hospitals drive patients to private hospitals even if they have to pay through their nose.

Hence, government hospitals, like government schools, are for the poor as if they do not deserve better facilities, and even low-income families are increasingly seeking private schools and hospitals. Of course, in both, there are exceptions in the form of subsidised and high quality and much sought after elite government institutions.

While everyone bemoans the aggressive commercialisation of healthcare and the emergence of five-star hospitals, nobody wants to improve the non-medical aspects of government hospitals. The quick fix solution, which is sure to grab headlines, is regulating the rate card of private hospitals. Many have mooted the idea of standardising the cost of essential treatments, diagnostic tests on which doctors are increasingly relying for screening patients and diagnosing illness, and, of course, room rent, in order to curb arbitrary fleecing of patients.