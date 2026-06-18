Editorial: Navigating the Trump challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi utilised the G7 outreach session to make a fervent appeal to the global community to ensure that maritime routes are secured so that seafarers can work without fear. The statement made news in India and is being interpreted as an assertive nation making a strong point, reflecting its underlying displeasure at the loss of Indian lives due to conflict — notably the three Indian crew members killed in a US military attack on a merchant ship near Oman last week. It was in line with New Delhi issuing a strong diplomatic protest, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar telling US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the attack was “unjustified”. While foreign policy experts may not be surprised by India’s “restraint” towards the US, Opposition parties were critical of the weak and ineffective response. There is considerable scepticism over the government’s claim regarding “strategic autonomy” in foreign policy and whether the US can dictate to a sovereign country like India, even as Trump and his administration have been repeatedly seen exerting pressure on a wide range of issues, especially tariffs and the import of Russian crude oil.