Editorial: Navigating the tricky border question

In India, too, sometimes domestic political messaging impacts foreign relations. For instance, in the new Parliament building, there is a mural which several BJP leaders claimed it to be of “Akhand Bharat” depicting Lumbini in Nepal among other places now in neighbouring countries. It triggered angry reactions, especially in Nepal, and the leaders there warned that it would cause unnecessary and harmful disputes.

The MEA had to step in to firefight with a clarification that the imposing art work was not of Akhand Bharat but instead was a depiction of the geographical coverage of ancient King Ashoka’s empire. Interestingly, in a tit-for-tat move, PM Balendra Shah, who was then the Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor, had displayed a map of “Greater Nepal” in his office.

India should continue to adhere to its stance that Nepal’s unilateral, artificial enlargement of territorial claims is neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence and therefore untenable. However, New Delhi should continue to work on constructive interactions with Nepal to resolve the agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy. This message was reiterated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting in New Delhi with the visiting Nepalese delegation led by Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party.