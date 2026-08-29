Editorial: Navigating global rights scrutiny

In the past, India rejected all the findings of the USCIRF, labelling it a biased entity with a political agenda to misrepresent facts and peddle a motivated narrative against New Delhi. In fact, the MEA routinely went one step further by asking it to address human rights issues in the US itself.

India has meted out similar treatment to the UN body too, and the Minister of External Affairs debunked its findings by calling them entirely politically motivated. There is a palpable sense of a breach of trust or being taken by surprise. Thinking it was a routine review under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, India engaged with it by sending a high-level delegation led by its indefatigable legal troubleshooter, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

According to the MEA, during the review meeting itself, the delegation had already rejected sweeping generalisations, unsubstantiated allegations, and the tendency to exceed the Convention’s mandate.

The Narendra Modi government has been successful in leveraging India’s diplomatic clout in averting any US action based on USCIRF reports. Though the UN body is perceived to be a paper tiger, India cannot be dismissive, as its censure could have a bearing on the country’s political stature in the eyes of the world.

India is well within its sovereign rights to oppose any external attempt to meddle in its internal affairs or use domestic issues as a tool to exert pressure or undue influence. Equally, India needs to act decisively to avoid giving any room to question its governance.