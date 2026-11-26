In a media interview, Chandrababu Naidu said the aim was to achieve a difficult-to-attain growth rate of 15-20%, more than double the national growth rate. Possibly taking a leaf out of the BJP’s book, Naidu too has set a target of turning Andhra Pradesh into a $2.07 trillion economy by a distant 2047. The AP government, however, did notch up a few impressive wins in attracting investments. Prominent among them are Google’s $15 billion artificial intelligence (AI) hub, Reliance’s AI data centre, ArcelorMittal Nippon’s steel plant and Tata’s renewable energy project. But an avoidable controversy was stirred up when the AP government lured three South Korean automotive component manufacturers to set up shop in the State instead of neighbouring Tamil Nadu, a known and established automotive hub. The inter-State rivalry became mired in allegations of talent poaching and data leaks.

Chandrababu Naidu appears to be a man in a hurry. Having made grand promises, the 76-year-old TDP supremo has to race against time to achieve even partial success, since most of the major projects have long gestation periods extending beyond 2029, when the next Assembly elections will be held. For instance, the initial phase of the multipurpose Polavaram project on the Godavari river will be completed by the second quarter of 2027, but the project as a whole will not be completed until 2029. The Integrated Amaravati Government Complex, comprising the iconic Secretariat and Head of Department towers, will not be ready until late 2028, while the broader Amaravati Economic Region, covering nine districts, will take decades to develop, even beyond 2047.