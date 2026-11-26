Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was elated by the landslide victory of the ruling NDA parties in the local body elections held early this month, which the Telugu Desam Party is projecting as a decisive endorsement of its development agenda, welfare programmes and governance, and a rejection of the Opposition YSR Congress Party. The NDA coalition parties won over 3,200 wards, while the YSRCP was limited to 550. So sweeping was the victory that the alliance captured 12 of the 13 municipal corporations. The impressive victory was, however, marred by political violence and intimidation by ruling coalition workers. Such incidents, captured in viral videos, did lend credence to the allegations of electoral malpractice made by YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
In a media interview, Chandrababu Naidu said the aim was to achieve a difficult-to-attain growth rate of 15-20%, more than double the national growth rate. Possibly taking a leaf out of the BJP’s book, Naidu too has set a target of turning Andhra Pradesh into a $2.07 trillion economy by a distant 2047. The AP government, however, did notch up a few impressive wins in attracting investments. Prominent among them are Google’s $15 billion artificial intelligence (AI) hub, Reliance’s AI data centre, ArcelorMittal Nippon’s steel plant and Tata’s renewable energy project. But an avoidable controversy was stirred up when the AP government lured three South Korean automotive component manufacturers to set up shop in the State instead of neighbouring Tamil Nadu, a known and established automotive hub. The inter-State rivalry became mired in allegations of talent poaching and data leaks.
Chandrababu Naidu appears to be a man in a hurry. Having made grand promises, the 76-year-old TDP supremo has to race against time to achieve even partial success, since most of the major projects have long gestation periods extending beyond 2029, when the next Assembly elections will be held. For instance, the initial phase of the multipurpose Polavaram project on the Godavari river will be completed by the second quarter of 2027, but the project as a whole will not be completed until 2029. The Integrated Amaravati Government Complex, comprising the iconic Secretariat and Head of Department towers, will not be ready until late 2028, while the broader Amaravati Economic Region, covering nine districts, will take decades to develop, even beyond 2047.
Even a modicum of success hinges on the benevolence of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. Though the Modi government depends on TDP’s support, Naidu, for reasons best known to himself, has been uncharacteristically unassertive and, according to his detractors, even submissive. The TDP and its leader were seen toeing the BJP line not only in programmatic areas but also on controversial issues such as the SIR, the delimitation Bill and the management of religious places and properties, which are said to have an adverse impact on democracy, federalism and secularism. Naidu has come a long way from being a “secular watchdog” of the NDA under Atal Bihari Vajpayee to becoming an ardent supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, and the TDP from being a strong centrist party committed to secularism and federalism to becoming an unquestioning ally of the BJP. The TDP, therefore, is likely to continue on the same path and not rock the boat in Delhi.