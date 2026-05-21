Editorial: Modi’s troubled foreign tour

There has been another controversy relating to the prime minister dodging media questions in Norway, which deflected the focus of his tour from furthering national interests to the shrinking of freedom of expression and the broader unseemly state of democracy in India. Every time Modi goes abroad, behind the scenes, the foreign office mandarins have an embarrassing and difficult time persuading the hosts to ensure that the media are not allowed to ask the Indian prime minister any questions. Most countries reluctantly accept the arrangement for various reasons. But in a country like Norway, which is ranked number one in the World Press Freedom Index, the situation sometimes spins out of control. Hell broke loose when Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng Svendsen publicly asked what is considered to be a taboo question in India — that is, why he avoids unscripted media interactions. As had happened before with a Wall Street Journal reporter (Sabrina Siddiqui), the BJP-aligned right-wing ecosystem launched an orchestrated, virulent attack on the Norwegian journalist, which proves her point about dwindling freedom of expression.