Editorial: Modi’s troubled foreign tour

It is by now evident to almost everyone, whether they accept it or not, that whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels within the country or goes abroad, he has a penchant for mixing the government’s “business with the pleasure” of narrow party politics.
The lines between the two are so blurred that they coalesce into one, so much so that convoluted arguments have to be presented by the party and its supporters in the media to explain and justify it. This became a major talking point as he concluded his six-day, five-nation tour. The BJP had to press (pun unintended) into service its army of media and social media warriors to counter the Opposition criticism about Modi preaching sans practice with regard to avoiding foreign trips as part of austerity measures. The supporters tried in vain to convince the people that it was an important visit meant to safeguard national interests. Unlike in the past, fewer ordinary citizens seem to be buying that argument. Such unwanted and avoidable bungling could overshadow the significant and tangible achievements of Modi’s foreign visit in terms of strengthening bilateral relations and attracting much-needed foreign investment.
There has been another controversy relating to the prime minister dodging media questions in Norway, which deflected the focus of his tour from furthering national interests to the shrinking of freedom of expression and the broader unseemly state of democracy in India. Every time Modi goes abroad, behind the scenes, the foreign office mandarins have an embarrassing and difficult time persuading the hosts to ensure that the media are not allowed to ask the Indian prime minister any questions. Most countries reluctantly accept the arrangement for various reasons. But in a country like Norway, which is ranked number one in the World Press Freedom Index, the situation sometimes spins out of control. Hell broke loose when Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng Svendsen publicly asked what is considered to be a taboo question in India — that is, why he avoids unscripted media interactions. As had happened before with a Wall Street Journal reporter (Sabrina Siddiqui), the BJP-aligned right-wing ecosystem launched an orchestrated, virulent attack on the Norwegian journalist, which proves her point about dwindling freedom of expression.
Another aspect was the way the prime minister interacted with foreign leaders, mostly for domestic consumption. The forced bonhomie, the awkward, one-sided display of camaraderie and often not following diplomatic etiquette or norms of personal space. Following a devastating parody by an Indian comic which went viral on social media, ridiculing the leader, possibly, there has been some course correction. But what has not changed, despite widespread criticism, is the loud and embarrassingly obvious, stage-managed “reception” by assorted NRIs and others of Indian origin.
No doubt, official tours to foreign countries are necessary to showcase on the global stage a country’s status and the respect it commands. It is also useful to initiate or conclude discussions relating to trade, defence and global issues, even though most of the work gets done by diplomats of the two countries. Occasionally, some leaders use it to build rapport or establish personal relationships, too. There is a danger of certain aspects of Modi’s frequent foreign trips, like his aversion to media interactions, his weakness for awards and public spectacles for the camera, becoming diplomatic vulnerabilities. Also, it will become increasingly difficult to get away with it.