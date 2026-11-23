Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a surprisingly sharp scolding to captains of business at the FICCI centenary celebration last Thursday (Nov 19). The thrust of it was that corporate India lobbies for and laps up government concessions at taxpayer expense but does not do its bit for the economy by way of investment in enterprise, job creation and wage hikes, or by making better products for the Indian consumer.
The Prime Minister said he was disappointed that the reduction in the corporate tax rate from 30% to 22% in 2019 and successive production-linked incentives have not resulted in businesses hiring more people or raising employees’ salaries. There is a basis for this criticism.
Despite the steep tax cut of 2019, the RBI has observed that companies tended to use their tax savings for debt servicing, share buybacks and acquisition of assets rather than to increase capital expenditure that might generate jobs, or to raise employees’ wages.
On wage hikes, little of the largesse has trickled down to the worker at large. According to the Centre for Social and Economic Progress, average wages for the workforce as a whole increased by 6.4% annually in nominal terms during the period 2017-24, but only 1% in real terms. Real earnings actually declined by 1.5% annually at the lowest rung of the wage ladder, and remained stagnant for the second lowest. As for the subset of salaried workers in regular employment, inflation-adjusted data presented in the Economic Survey of 2023-24 shows that monthly earnings fell 6.4% for men and 12.5% for women.
On capital expenditure, the government has had to do the heavy lifting while the private sector enjoyed its sops. After the tax cut of 2019, private investment fell in the pandemic year and then registered only modest increases in the years after, leaving the government to shoulder a disproportionate share of the burden of creating demand and building economic capacity. Before the Prime Minister’s scolding last week, corporate India received pokes in the rump from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on several occasions, but corporate lobbies were content to blame their inertia on the lack of consumer demand. Gallingly, some companies chose to invest in foreign locales rather than in India.
It is to be hoped that the admonition from the Prime Minister will prove to be a more persuasive spur to corporate India.Modi also criticised Indian manufacturers for treating domestic consumers as not worthy of ‘export-quality’ goods. However, the government has to take some of the blame on that count. The difference in quality served to Indian consumers is not necessarily a question of manufacturers treating Indian consumers as second-class customers; it is also a consequence of the lax standards and regulations applied to products and processes, followed by extremely poor enforcement in India. An exporter selling to the EU, US or Japan has not only to adhere to specified standards, accredited testing and traceability requirements but also run the risk of having consignments rejected at the border. In India, tough standards may exist on paper, but inspection, testing and enforcement are often weak. This is an area of improvement for the government. If the standards are high enough and no exceptions are allowed on compliance, industry will toe the line.