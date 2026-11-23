The Prime Minister said he was disappointed that the reduction in the corporate tax rate from 30% to 22% in 2019 and successive production-linked incentives have not resulted in businesses hiring more people or raising employees’ salaries. There is a basis for this criticism.

Despite the steep tax cut of 2019, the RBI has observed that companies tended to use their tax savings for debt servicing, share buybacks and acquisition of assets rather than to increase capital expenditure that might generate jobs, or to raise employees’ wages.

On wage hikes, little of the largesse has trickled down to the worker at large. According to the Centre for Social and Economic Progress, average wages for the workforce as a whole increased by 6.4% annually in nominal terms during the period 2017-24, but only 1% in real terms. Real earnings actually declined by 1.5% annually at the lowest rung of the wage ladder, and remained stagnant for the second lowest. As for the subset of salaried workers in regular employment, inflation-adjusted data presented in the Economic Survey of 2023-24 shows that monthly earnings fell 6.4% for men and 12.5% for women.