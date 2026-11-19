Observers, though, noted the pronounced change in Modi's demeanour, from his earlier flamboyance to the present restrained, formal diplomatic style. The irrepressible leader appears to have either paused or abandoned his trademark bear hugs, extended handshakes, forced laughter and gestures, which were seldom matched and sometimes reciprocated awkwardly by his counterparts.

However, India did score a diplomatic win, as Mumbai will host the first meeting of the Quad Business Leaders' Forum in early 2027. Billed as a prestigious and significant event, it will bring together both business leaders and government officials from Quad countries to foster greater business ties across the private sector, including the promotion of commercial deals and partnerships critical to the prosperity of the Indo-Pacific. It presented India with an opportunity to claim recognition as an important economic anchor and agenda-setter of the Quad.

The other outcomes include the Super Intelligence Accelerator to promote AI cooperation, along with measures to tackle cyber threats and strengthen digital security. Trump spoke about the Quad Super Intelligence (SI) accelerator, which will be backed by over $85 million, and made it a point to emphasise that critical technologies should be shaped by "nations sharing common values". This is of particular importance to India, which had to wriggle out of restrictions imposed by Washington regarding access to critical AI models built in the US.

Another area where India is expected to play a multi-dimensional role is the Quad's critical minerals strategy. India has the potential to emerge as a midstream processing hub as it develops the proposed dedicated rare earth corridors across Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. India also has plans to develop recycling from end-of-life (EoL) material streams.

The design of the Quad as a response to growing economic power and geopolitical influence affects its functioning, as it constantly has to adjust itself to the fluctuating US-China dynamics, which swing from intense rivalry to tactical engagement. In Trump's second term, the relations between the two countries were marked by both confrontation through tariff wars and accommodation and easing of strained ties. India's strategic autonomy, multi-alignment policy and preference for flexible, issue-based strategic partnerships over military alliances help it in performing balancing acts at the Quad, ASEAN and East Asia Summit.