Editorial: Meme movement hits capital

What started as a satirical virtual response is attempting to metamorphose into a credible anti-establishment youth movement with strong political overtones. The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is taking its first baby steps into the real world by announcing a protest in the heart of the national capital on June 6 to demand the resignation of the Union Education Minister.
Also, its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, is scheduled to return to Delhi despite fears of possible police action against him. The apprehension is not entirely misplaced, given how the government responded with an iron fist by blocking the party's social media handles to curb its online activism.
Transforming into a credible offline movement in the prevalent political atmosphere is going to be a daunting challenge for the CJP. Firstly, the Centre is known for employing disproportionately harsh measures to counter even peaceful protests. Moreover, its right-wing ecosystem and pro-government media are adept at demonising any movement. Secondly, the CJP has essentially been a social media-driven youth movement that has successfully tapped into the deep frustration and anger about unemployment and the abject failure of the government in conducting countrywide examinations. It garnered millions of online supporters through its meme-driven social media handles, beating mainstream parties in the online race. The question is whether the youth will step out of their comfort zones and into the rough and tumble of protest politics, and whether the CJP will be able to sustain the movement. The jury is still out on this.
Regarding the potential impact of the CJP on Opposition politics, the opinion among political pundits is divided. Some believe that it will dilute and fragment the growing political opposition to the ruling party, while others argue that it could play a catalytic role in politicising the youth, who have seemingly either remained apathetic or have been naive enough to fall prey to establishment propaganda. The Opposition could benefit from this galvanising of disgruntled youth into action, just as the BJP had once benefited from the India Against Corruption movement, with which the CJP shares some similarities.
The mainstream Opposition is not in the best shape after the debacle of the Trinamool Congress and DMK in recent Assembly elections. Moreover, the changed political equations in Tamil Nadu have resulted in fissures in the Opposition camp, with the Dravidian party announcing that it will skip the June 8 meeting of the INDIA bloc. For now, the DMK may not have an option but to plough a lonely furrow, stick to Opposition politics and find ways to counter the TVK in the State. For the INDIA bloc, it is going to be an uphill task to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and other states in 2027 as the dice is evidently loaded against the Opposition. The BJP continues to have a vice-like grip over financial and media resources, and institutions that are mandated to be independent and politically neutral. It is equally true that the BJP has built a mean election-winning machine, backed by a grassroots organisation and a polarising religious agenda. The INDIA bloc should learn a trick or two from the CJP and TVK on using social media to engineer electoral victory, while continuing to fuel anti-government sentiment and convert it into votes to defeat its seemingly invincible arch-rival.