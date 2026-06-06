Editorial: Meme movement hits capital

The mainstream Opposition is not in the best shape after the debacle of the Trinamool Congress and DMK in recent Assembly elections. Moreover, the changed political equations in Tamil Nadu have resulted in fissures in the Opposition camp, with the Dravidian party announcing that it will skip the June 8 meeting of the INDIA bloc. For now, the DMK may not have an option but to plough a lonely furrow, stick to Opposition politics and find ways to counter the TVK in the State. For the INDIA bloc, it is going to be an uphill task to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and other states in 2027 as the dice is evidently loaded against the Opposition. The BJP continues to have a vice-like grip over financial and media resources, and institutions that are mandated to be independent and politically neutral. It is equally true that the BJP has built a mean election-winning machine, backed by a grassroots organisation and a polarising religious agenda. The INDIA bloc should learn a trick or two from the CJP and TVK on using social media to engineer electoral victory, while continuing to fuel anti-government sentiment and convert it into votes to defeat its seemingly invincible arch-rival.