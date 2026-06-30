Editorial: Mansarovar push to India-China ties

Though the government has achieved a diplomatic thaw, it needs to do more in terms of diplomacy and military strategy to restore status quo ante and recover the lost ground – both literally and figuratively.

More recently, as part of its “cautious reset”, New Delhi eased the restrictions on Chinese investments in select sectors.

The indiscriminate and punitive tariffs regime unleashed by US President Donald Trump led to some rethinking and realignment as the two countries were forced to re-evaluate their previous geopolitical strategies. Both had more reasons to shake hands in the face of Trump’s transactional foreign policy, expedite the pursuit of strategic autonomy, and forge ahead towards fulfilment of their respective global ambitions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that peace and tranquillity along the border be maintained to hold continued dialogue to find “a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the border question” but also for the calibrated reset in broader bilateral relations.

All eyes are on India’s chairship of BRICS this year and the hosting of the summit scheduled for the coming September.

Besides the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), BRICS is a major multilateral platform that could be utilised for strengthening bilateral relationships. The two countries could be aiming to hammer out a solution to the relatively “less contentious” sectors of the India-China border. Likewise, New Delhi would be keen on discussing ways to manage the trade imbalance. The challenge will be to take the bilateral ties from a tactical, limited engagement to a strategic, long-term sustainable relationship.