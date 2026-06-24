Editorial: Let public be the safety watchdog

Whether they are industrial disasters, fires at apartments and commercial establishments, bridge collapses, or stampedes, such fatal incidents are normally labelled as accidents, but the recurring pattern of compliance and implementation failure behind each of them qualifies them to be called man-made disasters. When such shortcomings are common, frequent and recurrent across events, locations and safety regimes, we must recognise the problem for what it is. The safety codes are there, nicely laid out in colourful websites. It’s just that accountability is out to lunch.

The conclusion from India’s many recent tragedies is that the safety model in vogue — government inspects, management neglects — is failing us repeatedly. To make it work, we need to involve a third stakeholder who, in fact, has the most to lose in the equation, the public. Our protocols must expand the say people have on safety and use their omnipresence to perform the watchdog function. This would involve revising all safety manuals to include a role for people, bystanders, consumers and citizens as whistleblowers. This will break open the cosy space that regulators and managements currently enjoy, having all to themselves.