Editorial: Lessons from Nepal's tragedy

A glacial collapse that was mistaken for an earthquake on the border with Tibet generated an avalanche that blocked the Lhende Khola river and then gave way to the massive buildup of water.

The release of pent-up water, boulders and mud surged down the river, smashing every natural and man-made structure on the banks. The latest reports put the human toll at 165, while thousands are missing, many of them foreign nationals, including 300 from India.

This catastrophe brings to the fore the threat of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in South Asia. The region has over 25,000 glacial lakes, and accelerated warming is leading to their rapid expansion. At the same time, development activity in the lower Himalayan valleys is making mountainsides vulnerable to disintegration.

Moreover, development debris is being deposited in the riverbeds, which narrows the channel and encourages settlements closer to the river. This creates a cocktail of conditions that can lead to the kind of disaster Nepal is having today.