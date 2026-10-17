Editorial: Lessons from hunger index

Hunger is multidimensional and not limited to a mere lack of food. The GHI adopts a holistic formula combining child stunting, undernourishment, child wasting, and child mortality. For a long time, India's food security framework prioritised access to food in caloric terms, and therefore it falls short in the GHI, which includes nutrition and dietary diversity. Malnutrition results in wasting (low weight for height), stunting (low height for age), and child mortality.

If India has been faring somewhat better in hunger reduction, it was due to the pioneering efforts of the United Progressive Alliance government through its landmark National Food Security Act (NFSA) of 2013, which ensured access to highly subsidised foodgrains and covered about 76% of the total population (75% rural and 50% urban). The Act was also a forerunner regarding Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) towards food entitlements. The NDA government continued the scheme with some improvements, and in 2023, ahead of the 2024 general elections, made baseline NFSA entitlements completely free of cost through the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) for over 80 crore beneficiaries.