Editorial: Labour's crisis deepening gloom

The Labour Party’s innings, to begin with, was on a shaky foundation the so-called paradoxical "loveless landslide". The party's massive parliamentary majority was disproportionate, as it garnered a low share of the popular vote. It was more a vote to punish the Tories rather than an enthusiastic mandate. Although voters expected Starmer to deliver competent governance and steer the nation out of political and economic turmoil, he faltered. Like Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during UPA-2, Starmer presented himself as a decent man offering understated, system-driven governance. This failed to satisfy a restless electorate seeking dramatic change and perhaps a more aggressive, even a bit of rabble-rousing, populist leader. The comparison does not end there.

The Labour Party continues to face the dilemma of choosing between watered-down populism or sticking to its "progressive" stance on controversial issues such as immigration, the Brexit fallout, and the Israel-Gaza conundrum to counter the right-wing Reform UK and its raucous, divisive political rhetoric. Starmer clearly lacked the right answer, and it remains uncertain whether his successor will fare any better.