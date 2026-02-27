Editorial: Keralam, not jingoism

The change to Keralam has a utilitarian appeal too, apart from local pride. South Indians will no longer have to endure the irritation of hearing North Indians call it Keral. Keralam is a good workaround for those who could not be persuaded to overcome the Sanskritic tendency of dropping the terminal a.

Name changes and statue removals become controversial when the motive stems from a need to erase the cultural contribution of some sections of society. The renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj, Faizabad as Ayodhya, and Mughalsarai as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar were presented as cultural rediscovery, but also owed some to triumphalism. Exercises in erasure leave cities cleaved between winners and losers of naming rights, not as equal stakeholders. Keralam is happily an exception in this trend. It’s a name that leaves no one out and expresses a linguistic identity shared by Hindu, Muslim and Christian Malayalis alike.