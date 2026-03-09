Editorial: Keep the President out of it

This was as it should be, whatever the pressures of office. In the spirit of the Constitution, ceremonial sendoffs must facilitate new beginnings. Or at the very least, they must avoid leaving a bad taste in the mouth, as unfortunately happened when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his fellow ministers kept away from a farewell accorded to the equally obstructionist governor Arif Mohammed Khan in 2024.

In contrast with the niceties followed in Tamil Nadu, the chief minister of West Bengal should have gone the extra distance to attend President Murmu’s speech to the International Santhal Conference in Siliguri on Saturday. Mamata Banerjee’s decision not to accompany the President as she was busy in a protest against the Election Commission in Kolkata has given scope to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to throw the Blue Book of protocol at her. The chief minister’s defence that her government did not know “who organised this programme, who attended it, who funded it” sounds specious because her government’s intelligence department would surely have done due diligence.