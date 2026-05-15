Editorial: Keep politics out of school

This decision essentially reverses an order passed by the previous BJP state government in February 2022, strictly mandating that only the prescribed uniform be worn to school. That diktat went down poorly with the Muslim community, as it effectively meant that the hijab could not be worn within campus and that students who refused to remove the headscarf could be denied entry into classrooms and examination halls.

The latest order is a sensible one because it leaves enough room for school managements, parents and students to collectively and respectfully negotiate what symbols of faith are appropriate for a learning environment and what constitutes a needless assertion of identity. Instead of treating schools as a playground for identity politics, it trusts these primary stakeholders to be guided by good sense.