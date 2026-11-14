Editorial: Keep diaspora above politics

But overseas Indians are facing a new and changing reality, beginning to feel the heat of an anti-Indian sentiment that is surging in countries like the US, the UK and Australia. Part of the problem is hitching their wagon entirely to Modi's star, a gamble that backfired. In hindsight, it proved ill-advised. This was most evident among Indian Americans, a significant section of whom abandoned the Democrats for the Republican camp under the mesmerising influence of Modi-Trump bonhomie during Trump's first term and in the run-up to the 2020 election. But as Trump's second term progressed, India-US relations in general, and the Trump-Modi equation in particular, nosedived. The US government's hardline immigration and anti-H-1B policies on the one hand, and attacks by diehard MAGA and far-right elements threatening to spill beyond social media on the other, have heightened anxiety within the diaspora. After licking their wounds, many returned to the Democratic fold in the recent midterms. Ironically, those who support and benefit from progressive and secular political forces in their host country often turn out to be the strongest votaries of the BJP and the extended Sangh Parivar's sectarian and communal politics.