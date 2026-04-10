Editorial: Keep an eye on the ECI

While these elections are a test of the ruling party in each of these states, the glare will also be trained on the conduct of the Election Commission of India (ECI) conduct as well.

Recent rounds of State elections and the last Lok Sabha poll in 2024 witnessed some odd trends and practices that have never been properly explained by the commission. The Bihar election in November 2025 threw up stunning results after a special intensive revision (SIR) had been rushed through by the ECI.

With the voter rolls of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal also similarly scrubbed, and Assam caught up in a demographic churn due to the National Register of Citizenship process, the current elections will therefore be watched for a recurrence of such surprises and questionable conduct by the commission.

One major data point that needs to be monitored is the hour wise voter turnout at the booth level, especially voting after the gates close.