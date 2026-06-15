Editorial: It's not just between Tatas and TNPCB

The TNPCB notice was based on complaints from farmers that the Tata Electronics facility was discharging wastewater into rainwater harvesting pits within its premises and into an open channel beyond, on account of which pollutants were leaching into groundwater in their fields. Multiple samples taken by TNPCB found that these complaints were justified: Biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) in the company’s rainwater pits was up to nine times above the allowed limit, chemical oxygen demand (COD) up to 10 times the normal, and total dissolved solids (TDS) up to 50 times higher.

The show-cause to Tata Electronics was issued on May 26, giving the company 15 days to respond. The notice itself was a follow-up to official instructions recommending corrective measures five months earlier. Now that the 15-day window has passed, it would be interesting to see the data furnished by the manufacturer, if any, and the action taken by the agency, if any.