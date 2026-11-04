Editorial: IT policies must be data-driven

The KRV believes that IT companies operating in Karnataka benefit from the State’s infrastructure, resources, and taxpayer-funded incentives; so, it is expected of them to accommodate local talent in good measure. However, corporate companies—not just in Bengaluru but elsewhere as well—get nervous when activists turn up at their premises asking such questions; indeed, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has appealed to KRV not to discomfit them with data demands. The IT industry is already vexed with the conditions in Bengaluru and the uncomfortable questions may just nudge them to leave.

However, discounting the menacing intent, if any, it’s a legitimate question to ask: what proportion of the IT workforce in Bengaluru is local? Jobs-for-locals activists believe that the incentives given to IT companies at tax-payer expense must yield an employment payoff to the community and that government policies toward the IT sector must explicitly be designed for such a payoff.